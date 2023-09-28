The Land
Poll Merino at The Yanko sold for a top of $9000

By Stephen Burns
Updated September 28 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 5:00pm
Ian Cameron, The Yanko, Jerilderie, buyer Murray and Rachel Norman, Glenbrook, sheep classer Michael Elmes, SmartStock, Narrandera, and Elders auctioneer Harry Cozens.
Ian Cameron, The Yanko, Jerilderie, buyer Murray and Rachel Norman, Glenbrook, sheep classer Michael Elmes, SmartStock, Narrandera, and Elders auctioneer Harry Cozens.

There were 80 Merino and Poll Merino rams offered on Thursday at The Yanko, Jerilderie, where Hugh, Heather and Ian were proud to invite wool growers to their on-property sale.

