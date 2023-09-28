There were 80 Merino and Poll Merino rams offered on Thursday at The Yanko, Jerilderie, where Hugh, Heather and Ian were proud to invite wool growers to their on-property sale.
The sale resulted in a pleasing clearance of 75 rams for an average price of $2283.33 with a top sale of $9000.
Murray and Rachel Norman, Norman Ag Trust, Glenbrook, were the buyers of the top priced ram, a Poll Merino son of The Yanko 20.375.
Their new sire carried a fleece with the measurements of 20-micron, 2.9 standard deviation, 14.4 co-efficient of variation and 99.5pc comfort factor.
His Australian Sheep Breeding Value's indicated 98.9 greasy fleece weight percentage, 6.1 post weaning weight, 7.7 yearling weaning weight, -0.43 yearling fibre diameter, 27.1 (top 20pc) yearling clean fleece weight, while his Merino Production Plus index of 174 and Dual Purpose Plus index of 177 (top 30pc) proved his productive capacity.
Murray Norman was looking for a ram carrying a heavy fleece as a top sire to use in his family's Merino stud at Illabo, where they breed rams for their own self-replacing flock and for sale to interested woolgrowers in the district.
"We shear twice a year so staple length is very important," he said.
"We are very disciplined with the ASBVs and the data on our ram is exceptional."
The Norman family join their classed out Merino ewes to Suffolk terminal sires so they want a lamb born with reasonable size but with growth.
"We are achieving that with our Merino ewes as dams because of the size and fertility of our ewes," Mr Norman said.
North Yathong Pastoral Co, Jerilderie, paid second top price of $5500 for a poll son of One Oak Poll R19198, with a 19.3m fleece.
Volume buyers included Clare Partnership, Hay, who selected 12 rams at $1250 apeice: Iandra Pastoral Estate, Greenthorpe, selcted seven rams to a top of $4750 and average of $2928.57 and Curry Farming, Illabo, added 10 rams in their draft which averaged $1975 and topped at $3250.
Interstate buyers included Nauvess Pty Ltd, Longwood, Victoria, who selected two rams at $3000 and $4250 each: Nelyambo Pastoral Co, Dirranbandi, QLD, paid $3750 twice in their draft of eight rams which averaged $2531 and Eldra Pastoral Co, Naracoorte, SA, purchased two at $1500 and $2000 respectively.
Speaking after the sale, Ian Cameron was very pleased.
"It was a great sale and we had a very good clearance," he said.
"There was a lot of interest in our top end sheep, and we had very good support from existing and new clients, confirming their confidence in the wool industry."
The sale was settled by Elders, Jerilderie, with Nutrien Finley, while Harry Cozens (Elders) and Peter Godbolt (Nutrien) were handling the bidding.
