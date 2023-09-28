The Land
The butterfly effect: Community urged to record rare sightings

September 28 2023 - 12:21pm
The purple copper butterfly, a rare and endangered species of butterfly. Picture by David Roma DPE
Locals are being urged to keep their eyes out for a particular rare breed of butterfly this spring, in hopes that the small action of spotting the beautiful bug could end up saving it from endangered status.

