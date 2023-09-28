The Land
Home/News

Reductions in harvestable water rights angers farmers while dam storage is critically low

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With stock water storage dams at critically low levels, farmers say they are gobsmacked at NSW Water's back-flip decision on harvestable run-off rights. File photo.
With stock water storage dams at critically low levels, farmers say they are gobsmacked at NSW Water's back-flip decision on harvestable run-off rights. File photo.

The clock has wound back for water security on eastern fall country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.