The reality of farming the Australian landscape was laid bare for Rachel Ward when the Black Summer bushfires in 2019 spared the homestead on her family farm, but devastated neighbouring properties, fencing and the surrounding native forests.
The 240 hectare property in the Nambucca Valley has been a family retreat for Ms Ward, her husband Bryan Brown and their children Matilda, Rosie and Joe for the past 30 years.
For much of that time, the property had been conventionally farmed and managed by their neighbour Mick Green junior.
But the damage wrought by the bushfire and the birth of a grandchild caused the actor and film director to reconsider her approach to the manner in which her land would be farmed for the future.
Taking account of the need to realign her personal goals with the fragility of the land, Ms Ward embraced the concept of "regenerative agriculture".
And in her enlightening documentary, Rachel's Farm, she highlights the rewards and the challenges of turning around a farm which had been "traditionally" managed for many generations.
Rachel's Farm is about the environmental threats we face, but it's also the story of one woman's resolve to tackle them head on, intent on making a difference.
Ms Ward acknowledges the experience of her neighbours and other successful regenerative farmers in supporting her challenge of established farming practices
"I started my regenerative agriculture journey after my manager and neighbour, Mick Green jr said 'the way we are farming is not sustainable financially or ecologically,'" she said.
"We had narrowly escaped losing our farm to the Black Summer bushfires, and when my first grandchild was born which paradoxically elevated both a sense of joy and despair, I feared for his future."
Mr Green encouraged Ms Ward to take on a new approach which starts from the soil up, and understanding the importance of worms and dung beetles in the equilibrium of raising cattle on semi-tropical pasture.
"Mick and I have adopted a holistic approach to farming where we rotationally time graze, giving time for pastures to completely rest and recover," she said.
"We have minimal soil disturbance, we direct seed nitrogen fixing cover crops, rarely slash or drench and use minimal insecticides, pesticides or synthetic fertilisers."
A herd of Angus cattle has been the mainstay of the enterprise, but recently Ms Ward introduced two South African breeds, Senepol and Mashona because they are more adapted to grazing the semi-tropical grasses and being less affected by the coastal insects.
She has faced many challenges in her regenerative journey, including insect plagues which have come and gone, but Ms Ward has learnt of the beneficial effect grazing cattle have on her farm.
"I have complete faith that after a few years of allowing for natural systems to find their natural equilibrium after years of chemical domination, set stocking and inappropriate Euro stock, we will have livestock more suited to the environment and a more resilient landscape," she said.
"The locked-in supply chain does make distribution harder but I have faith there will be an increasing market for those looking for healthier alternatives for themselves, the animals and our ecology."
Livestock are much maligned for the supposed damage to the landscape and their methane emissions, which are supposed to contribute out of proportion to "global warming".
On her regenerative journey, Ms Ward has realigned the fencing on her farm, with many small paddocks to enable the movement of her cattle on a regular basis, ensuring continual ground cover and soil moisture retention, a basic "regenerative" approach.
"My outlook is positive and excited," she said. "I've seen too many early adopters, working with more holistic principles, thriving, not to feel confident in the long run."
But she is cautious, at this early stage, to define any increase in productivity, saying the reformation of her farm is in its infancy but expects results within the next three years.
"Like everyone on the east coast we have weathered extreme flooding followed by plagues of ticks which have impacted conception rates," Ms Ward said.
"Plus a plunging cattle market value has impacted everyone. But my soil is covered with a deep mulch which means it's hydrated and much cooler and yearly ecological outcome verification (EOV) testing proves my ecological health is constantly moving in the right direction."
However, Ms Ward is excited about her journey thus far, with a lift in soil health and soil moisture capacity.
Soil health, plant health, animal health, food health, healthy people - it's a consequential sequence and tying in with aim of long term sustainability.
"In preparation for the coming El Nino weather conditions my landscape has deepened its resilience," she said.
Ms Ward was also concerned by how chemicals, particularly urea, were impacting local river systems and how expensive inputs were becoming.
