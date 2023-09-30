The Land
Actor turned farmer, Rachel Ward, embraces the concept of regenerative agriculture

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Rachel Ward on her farm in the Nambucca Valley. Pictures supplied
The reality of farming the Australian landscape was laid bare for Rachel Ward when the Black Summer bushfires in 2019 spared the homestead on her family farm, but devastated neighbouring properties, fencing and the surrounding native forests.

