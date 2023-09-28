Boorowa based Border Leicester stud Normanhurst, held their 19th annual on-property ram sale September 28, with repeat and interstate buyers claiming the top-priced rams, reaching a top of $2500.
The first ram to make $2500 was tag 118, purchased by an undisclosed buyer on AuctionsPlus from South Australia.
The ram displayed plenty of colour across his growth traits, with a figure of +7.89 for weaning weight (WWT), a yearling weaning weight (YWT) figure of +16.22, while also showing a post-weaning weight (PWT) figure of 11.83
Robert Haine, Cooma purchased the equal top-peiced ram for the sale, tag 40 for $2500.
The ram displayed a Border Leicester index of 110.26, with a maternal weaning weight value of +1.49./
Mr Haine said that he has been buying rams from Normanhurst for 14 years and has always been very happy with the quality of rams from the stud, with the results of the genetics flowing through to the sales as he topped the Yass first cross ewe sale last year, selling ewes for $354.
"The carcase for Border Leicesters here seems to be in front of others studs," Mr Haine said.
"That's something that leads to better first cross ewes to sell on,
"If you want to try and aim for the top end of the first cross ewe market, you've probably got to try and put the genetics into it to get out the other end."
Volume buyers were R & J Phillips, Jerrangle, purchased six rams, to a top of $1750 with an average of $1666.
Manager Luke Kelly said the operation runs 3000 merinos ewes with the culls joined to Border Leicester rams, with the ewe portion being kept for a second cross lamb enterprise.
"We pick on the more on type, first thing we do is look at feet becuse they have a lot of hills to cover," Mr Kelly said.
Normanhurst stud principals Tom and Ash Corkhill, said that although the result of the sale was disappointing, it was a sign of the times with the current market conditions, but buyers were still prepared to pay money for the higher end rams.
"We're happy with how the rams look and we've had plenty of good comments, so you know our clientele were able to take some really good animals home for pretty reasonable prices," Mr Corkhill said.
"They got rewarded for paying that three or four grand for flock rams a year ago and this years the year to buy them and they got them."
The overall results for the sale was a top-price of $2500 twice, with 27 rams sold of 78 offered, to an average of $1277.
Three rams were also sold post auction.
The sale was conducted by Elder and Nutrien, with Rick Power Nutrien stud stock as the auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
