The Land
Normanhurst rams headed to South Australia

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated September 28 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:00pm
The top-priced rams selling for $2500 to Robert Haine, Cooma and another to an undiclosed buyer on AuctionsPlus, with Robert Haine, Bill (13) Tom and Ash Corkhill, Normanhurst Border Leicesters. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Boorowa based Border Leicester stud Normanhurst, held their 19th annual on-property ram sale September 28, with repeat and interstate buyers claiming the top-priced rams, reaching a top of $2500.

