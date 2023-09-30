The Land
Queensland bullock challenges dressed weight record of the Monkira Ox

Judith Maizey
September 30 2023 - 12:00pm
John Angus, Signature Onfarm principal Blair Angus, group operations co-ordinator Arthur Marais and David Angus. Picture supplied
A bullock kept on farm for its distinctive grey and white hide is being touted as taking the record for a dressed weight of 854 kg.

