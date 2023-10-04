Gary Keast couldn't believe his ears when he got the call - in fact, he hung up the phone thinking it was a scam call.
The 62-year-old is now the proud owner of a Farmall 60b cab tractor valued at $45,000, thanks to a partnership between AgTrader and Case IH to celebrate 100 years of the Farmall model.
AgTrader is one of Australia's largest online machinery and farm and earthmoving equipment marketplaces and is part of the ACM Agri network, the publisher of this masthead.
More than 8000 people were in the running for the giveaway, which ran between July 27 and September 21 this year.
Mr Keast entered the draw after his wife Clare saw the competition promoted on social media and urged him to put his name down.
The couple's 400 acre property Inalagowah, at Castle Rock, near Muswellbrook, NSW, has been in the family for four generations.
Mr Keast is now semi-retired from running an earthmoving business, but has recently returned to livestock with a handful of Angus cross cattle and a small flock of Dorper cross sheep.
The 60b is the most popular seller in the Farmall range, featuring a turbocharged engine, two sets of hydraulic remotes and three-speed PTO.
Case IH ANZ midsize and compact tractor product manager Seamus McCarthy said the collaboration with AgTrader has been a tremendous success.
"Our customers are in the rural communities," Mr McCarthy said.
"We want to make sure we go back and give back to those communities, and support those communities who support us."
The company nabbed a Guinness World Record for the largest parade of Farmall tractors in July, bringing together 110 modern and vintage machines at Inverell to celebrate the centenary.
Mr Keast's new tractor should be delivered in time for Christmas.
"It's going to come at a perfect time," Mr McCarthy said.
"We're going to be facing an El Nino, it's going to be a bit warm down the east coast of Australia, [but] this beautiful machine comes with air conditioning.
"I'm sure he's going to get many years of faithful service using his Farmall on his property."
Taking a look at the tractor at KP & DC Machinery, Rutherford, NSW this week, Mr Keast was already in talks with dealer Neil Mudd to take it home with a front loader.
Mr Keast said the season was starting to dry off, but noted the Farmall would be a huge help.
"It'll be very handy for slashing," Mr Keast said.
"I've got a fair bit of fencing to do. Just general farm work. Feeding out hay and stuff like that.
"I'll probably keep [an old Ursus model] for the scrub work, so I don't scratch the new one."
AgTrader's Keith Falconer said it was a thrill to see farmers like Gary and Clare win the Farmall 60b.
"It sounds like Gary has plans to put the new tractor to good use which is fantastic," he said.
"I was particularly excited to hear that Gary was in the earthmoving game as we are seeing an increasing number of buyers and sellers from that sector using AgTrader. Our platform is now about much more than just farm machinery - it covers a whole spectrum of machinery and equipment across a range of industries."
