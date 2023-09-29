The Land
The Cockies Cut Out Ball will connect local farmers for a night of fun

By Elka Devney
Updated September 29 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:20pm
Chris and Kelly Zanker with Mick and Phoebe Anderson. Picture by Samara Harris, Beyond The Fence Photography.
The Broken Hill and Far West communities are set to scrub up for a night of fun on the dance-floor at the annual black tie Cockies Cut Out Ball on October 7.

