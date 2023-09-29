The Broken Hill and Far West communities are set to scrub up for a night of fun on the dance-floor at the annual black tie Cockies Cut Out Ball on October 7.
Held in partnership by the Far West Young Farmers and Pastoralists' Association of West Darling, the ball aims to connect local farmers, industry professionals and community members.
Following its successful inception in 2022, the Cockies Cut Out Ball will raise funds for the Far West Young Farmers and Pastoralists' Association of West Darling to continue educating and advocating for the current and next generation.
Far West Young Farmers president Emma Cullen said the ball encourages people to dress up, have some fun and catch up before the busy season.
"We're so rural and remote out here, so it is nice for people all the way from Tibooburra to Mildura to catch up with each other and make new connections," she said.
"Funds raised through donations and other financial support will help the Far West Young Farmers immensely as it allows us to run programs and information days for free or at a subsidised rate.
"Far West Young Farmers aims to further enhance the knowledge and skills of young people in agriculture by holding events such as succession planning and book-keeping workshops as well as shearing and working dog schools.
"We want to encourage the next generation to get involved in the agricultural industry and try new things.
Sara Jackson, of the Pastoralists' Association of West Darling, which was established in 1907, said the Cockies Cut Out Ball is the only annual black tie event in Broken Hill.
"Last year's ball was such a success that we're doing it all again," she said.
"We're going to let it rip with a five piece band but it's also a good opportunity for everyone to catch up.
"The music will start rocking at 6pm and it won't stop until midnight when we head down to the local night club to continue the party.
"We're even auctioning off a couple of young studs for the night, we've got two so far."
The ball will be held on October 7 at the Broken Hill Old Brewery. Tickets are available via the Far West Young Farmer and Cockies Cut Out Ball Facebook page.
