New buyers dominated the Kalnari Australian Whites, Tarcutta, online sale, with rams sold to NSW and Victoria.
Kalnari sold 32 of the 32 flock rams offered to a top price of $2000 to average $1141.
The sale-topper Kalnari 112, was purchased by interstate buyer Matt McAninly, Tyrone Valley, Wangaratta, Victoria, for $2000.
"I've bought a couple of rams from Kalnari previously and I was really happy with them," Mr McAninly said.
"He ( Kalnari 112) is a really nice long ram with a clean coat who is really thick and has a great weight for age.
"We have a couple 100 ewes but he'll be joined to the daughters of the previous two rams we've purchased from Kalnari around December and January."
Son of Kalnari 210003, the twin May 2022 drop ram weighed 119 kilograms.
The second top-priced ram Kalnari 484, was purchased by Brad Van Every, The Rock for $1800.
Son of Kalnari 200218, the twin July 2022 drop ram weighed 97 kg.
Mr Van Every also purchased two other rams to average $1350.
New client and Volume buyer Grant Elwin, Griffith, purchased ten rams for $1000 a head.
Kalnari Australian Whites stud co-principal Malcolm Plum said he was extremely pleased to achieve a total clearance.
"Given the current stock prices at the moment, we were very happy to offer top quality rams at an affordable price for buyers," Mr Plum said.
"The majority of our buyers were new and local clients so that was good to see."
Peter Carroll, Olive Park, Ganmain, purchased three rams to a top of $1550.
Garry Pearsall, Wagga Wagga, purchased six rams at a top price of $1150.
Bart Dowling, Barttrace Farm, Mirboo, Victoria, purchased two rams for $1050 each.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien, Wagga, via AuctionsPlus.
