The Land
Kalnari Australian Whites sold rams to NSW and Victorian bidders

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
September 29 2023 - 1:30pm
The top priced ram, Kalnari 112, sold to Matt McAninly, Tyrone Valley, Wangaratta, Victoria, for $2000. Picture supplied.
The top priced ram, Kalnari 112, sold to Matt McAninly, Tyrone Valley, Wangaratta, Victoria, for $2000. Picture supplied.

New buyers dominated the Kalnari Australian Whites, Tarcutta, online sale, with rams sold to NSW and Victoria.

