Fire and Rescue crews have managed to extinguish a fire in a grain silo at Condobolin after more than five hours battling the blaze.
The fire broke out in a loader vehicle inside the concrete structure about 8pm on Thursday September 28.
Two trucks attended the blaze at the Silo Road facility, assisted by specialists in hazardous materials response and additional Rural Fire Service crews.
Both the silo itself, containing as much as 4,000 tonnes of wheat, and the system used to load crops were engulfed in flames.
Twelve workers were evacuated and a nearby train was moved as a precaution.
Crews initially attacked the blaze from outside due to thick smoke cover, poor visibility, and the potential of a dust explosion.
The structure was ventilated before firefighters moved in to attack the fire from an open entrance, extinguishing it after five hours.
FRNSW says smoke is expected to linger around the site for the next 24 to 48 hours.
