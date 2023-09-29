The Land
Fire crews extinguish grain solo after five hour battle

DT
By Dakota Tait
Updated September 29 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
It's understood the fire broke out in a loader vehicle. Picture supplied.
Fire and Rescue crews have managed to extinguish a fire in a grain silo at Condobolin after more than five hours battling the blaze.

