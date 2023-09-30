The nation's best young sheep judges will flock to Tasmania for the national finals of the Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges Championship next month.
The Agricultural Shows Australia competition brings together the best young judges aged 15 to 25 in each state to compete at the national finals annually.
Michelle Fairall, 24, Harden, will represent NSW in the competition, taking on other promising judges: Kate-Elizabeth Worth, Queensland; Cody Jones, South Australia; Zarah Squiers, Western Australia; Thomas Holt, Victoria, and Mitchell Green, Tasmania.
The national championships are held in a different location each year, and this year will be hosted by Tasmanian Ag Shows and held at the Launceston Royal Show.
"I went to my local show when I was younger and was encouraged to go in all the competitions I possibly could," Miss Fairall said.
"I made it to state a few times, and I'm now using those skills I gained in my role as a science and agriculture teacher.
"What's wonderful about the competition is that it's a valuable networking opportunity, and if you make a mistake, you don't get judged for it; you get pointers on how to improve."
Miss Fairall's family has exhibited commercial fleeces at local and royal shows over the years, and it was by attending local shows and entering all of the competitions on offer, that she developed a passion for junior judging competitions.
"I started competing in junior judging events for beef cattle at five or six years of age, and my interest and participation in other judging events started when I was around 10 or 11," she said.
The list of Miss Fairall's achievements is long and includes 2015 NSW Reserve Champion Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judge; third in the 2018 NZ Agricultural Show Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judging; 2019 Champion Beef Cattle Judge at Canberra Royal; 2021 NSW Grand Champion Fruit and Vegetable Young Judge; 2021 NSW Reserve Champion Grain Young Judge; third in the 2021 NSW State Championship for Merino Sheep Young Judges; 2022 NSW Grand Champion Fruit and Vegetable Young Judge; and 2022 NSW Grand Champion Grain Young Judge.
She has also been a state finalist for the Meat Breeds Sheep, Merino Sheep, Merino Fleece, Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Fruit and Vegetables, and Grain Young judges competitions since 2015.
The national final will see competitors in the Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges competition rank sheep from first to fourth based on several characteristics, form, and function.
"The first thing I look for is structural soundness and an animal's ability to walk around and eat food," Miss Fairall said.
"The second thing I look for is if the animal is fit for purpose.
"For example, does the animal meet market specifications, or does the animal have high enough wool quality or carcase attributes?"
Miss Fairall is looking forward to competing at the Launceston Royal Show, and believes it will further extend her network within the eagriculutral industry.
"I'm most excited about meeting new people and building my professional network, experiencing the different types of sheep in Tasmania and how their markets differ from that of NSW," she said.
When asked what advice Miss Fairall had for other young people wanting to give judging a go, she said, "Get in and have a go".
"If you don't try, you will never know what you can achieve," she said.
"Young Judges is a fantastic program to meet new people and to improve your skills and communication."
The National Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges Championship will be held on October 12.
