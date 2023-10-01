Prices for most classes of cattle at Friday's store trended cheaper, with Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association yarding 1439 head, an increase of almost 120 from the previous fortnightly sale.
Most of the cattle yarded were young, with a standout line of about 400 mixed-sex weaners from Brewarrina's Bell Ag and the Senior family who are selling their property.
There were 140 cows and calves and drafts of pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows and scanned empty cows from the drying Upper Hunter region, where producers decided to destock.
Trends were cheaper throughout, except in drafts of first calf heifers, with the better quality drafts slightly dearer, as were odd pens of PTIC cows.
Purtle Plevey Agencies co-principal Patrick Purtle, Manilla, said the store sale sold at slightly dearer rates than the prime cattle sale earlier in the week.
Cattle that are selling for $350 to $370 [a head] here today are at least $30 in front of the cattle sold in Monday's fat market," Mr Purtle said. "There's no key in what the buyers are bidding on; the only motivation seems to be price.
Mr Purtle said while the market "seems to be bouncing along the bottom", it wouldn't take much to kick the market by $100.
"Any rain we'd get would change the face of the market immediately. Producers would hold their cattle immediately and stop sending them in," Mr Purtle said.
Buyers were noted from Narrabri, Gunnedah and Manilla districts, while interests from Albury competed on PTIC heifers and scanned empty cows.
The lead of the steer weaners $500 to $630, second drafts $360 to $490 and light steers $90 to $220.
The first pen of the day were 30 Angus/Santa Gertrudis steers offered by Angus Grant, Grant Pastoral Company from the Upper Horton, that sold for $690. Another pen of 32 made $630. Another pen of 13 made $600, while a pen of 19 lighter steers made $470.
Mr Grant said the consignment of 95 cattle was planned to be sold at the store sale. He said he'd taken a break from his property to attend a wedding, and decisions would have to be made on his return.
The steer portion of the mixed-sex cattle from Brewarrina with a pen of 32 and another pen of 21, selling for $520. A pen of 17 lighter steers made $350.
Quotidian, Timor Station, Murrurundi, had a large consignment of steers, heifers, and older females yarded. They offered 120 Angus steers, five to six months, sired by Eaglehawk Angus bulls in store condition, weighing about 170 kg. The lead pen sold for $310, with a lighter pen of 13 selling for $200. The lead pen of PTIC Angus cows from the same vendor made $680.
Brian Pegus, Three Mile Hill, Barraba, bought a pen of 16 Angus/Hereford cross steers for $355 and plans to make the most of his country that has been destocked since July.
"There's a bit of green shoots among the dry stuff and down in the gullies," Mr Pegus said. "
Weaner heifers topped at $500, and second drafts $310 to $450. Light, plainer conditioned heifers were selling well under $200.
Cows on their first calf sold between $700 and $1275 a unit, with older cows and calves $320 to $600.
PTIC cows made to $680, and PTIC heifers sold for $375. Cows scanned empty sold for $305 to $490.
