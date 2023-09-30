There were buyers represented from all across the eastern states of the country at One Oak Poll Merinos ram sale, Jerilderie, September 29, with a ram also destined to make a trip across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand.
The sale topped at $5500, with a clearance of 99 rams sold of the 110 offered, with an overall average of $2300.
The sale started off strong with the top-priced ram, tag 22B707 selling to DJ Lyons Partnership, Melville Park, Vasey, near Hamilton, Victoria for $5500.
The polled ram tipped the scales weighing 106 kilograms, with a fibre diameter of 18.5 micron and measured a comfort factor of 99.2 per cent.
David Lyons, DJ Lyons Partnership, Vasey said that the ram best suited his 1200 ewe, self-replacing Merino flock.
"I liked him from the word go, his wool quality, his micron and his softness of the wool," Mr Lyons said.
"It was bright white along his length and width also."
DJ Lyons Partnership, also the second top priced ram, tag 22W303, for $5000, along with three other rams to average $4600.
The other highlight of the sale was tag ET21042, selling to New Zealand buyer, Maryburn Poll Merinos, Otago, on the south island of New Zealand for $4400.
Measuring a fibre diameter of 19.1 micron, the ram also displayed a comfort factor of 99.4 pc, with a standard deviation of 3.5 and a coefficient variation of 18.5.
The ram was purchased by Micheal Elmes, Stock Smart, Narrandera, on behalf of the New Zealand based stud, who has had great success with their sheep, winning the Mackenzie-Waitaki two-tooth ewe competition.
"They (Maryburn) used some One Oak semen a few years ago and had quite good success," Mr Elmes said.
"That young ram there has got a lot of virtue, his still got his lambs teeth, there's not a freckle on him, his got that purity,
"Also his an ET (embryo transfer) so his out of a very good mum by an athletic ram, so we think he'll keep growing, but the most important thing about him is his got that beautiful sirey wool on him."
The volume buyer for the sale was Kingslea Partnership, Bookham, who purchased 10 rams to a top of $4000, for an average of $2360.
Rosie Mitchell, Kingslea Partnership said that her mother has been breeding the operations line of ewe for over 50 years, running 3000 Merino ewes with the older ewes being joined to Border Leicester rams for a cross-bred lamb operation.
The operation has also just recently changed over to One Oak Poll genetics.
"Chris bowman is our classer and very kindly chooses everything that we purchased today and his main concern was that they suit our wet climate and also the hills and the rocks," Ms Mitchell said.
"We're really aiming for that beautiful perfect clip of wool, but their body and their composition is also important to us, so we want versatile sheep."
One Oak Poll Merinos stud principal Alistair Wells, opened the sale appreciating the time and hard work that his parents had put in to the genetics before him and wife Natasha.
The sale was conducted by Elders Jerilderie and Nutrien Deniliquin, with Peter Godbolt Nutrien stud stock and Harry Cozens, Elders Albury, as auctioneers.
AuctionsPlus also provided the online interface.
