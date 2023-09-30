The Land
New Zealand stud purchases ram from One Oak Poll Merino sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
September 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Top-priced ram 22B707, purchased by DJ Lyons Partnership, Vasey, Vic, for $5500, with Tim Button, Nutrien Geelong, David Lyons, DJ Lyons Partnership, Alistair and Natasha Wells, One Oak Poll Merinos, Stephen Chambers Nutrien stud stock merino specialist, Harry Cozens, Elders Albury and Peter Godbolt Nutrien stud stock. Photo by Helen De Costa.
There were buyers represented from all across the eastern states of the country at One Oak Poll Merinos ram sale, Jerilderie, September 29, with a ram also destined to make a trip across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand.

