A field day in NSW's southern Riverina is the last place you would expect to discover a Ukrainian-made machine right now.
However, direct from the European country's war-torn capital, Kyiv, is the Aeroprakt aircraft, gleaming in bright yellow and red paint at this year's Henty Machinery Field Days, ready to go to work in Australia's harsh station country.
The aircraft are imported by Foxbat Australia, started in 2002 by the original Aeroprakt importer, Peter Harlow. However, in 2021, Tristan Mol and his father, Pieter, purchased the dealership rights and continued importing under the Foxbat Australia name.
Tristan and Pieter are also pilots and engineers for third generation Albury charter flight operator, Smartair, and have been importing the Aeroprakt A22 and A32 from Ukraine for the past 2 1/2 years.
Flying and a love of planes runs in the blood, with Smartair having been established by Tristan's grandfather, also Pieter.
In 1966, as a highly credentialed instructor with the Royal Dutch Air Force, he and wife Clara flew from Holland with their young family to begin anew. They kicked off the charter flight company in 1968.
Now, as Foxbat's sales and support specialist, his grandson Tristan's job has taken him far into South Australia's and the Northern Territory's big cattle stations, which includes some of the world's largest Wagyu operations.
Things haven't all been plain sailing though, with the war in Ukraine creating some turbulence for their manufacturer, Aeroprakt's operations in Kyiv.
"It's a bit exciting - they're pretty well on top of all the aircraft production now," Mr Mol said.
"There was a bit of a tricky time early last year for pretty obvious reasons, but overall their factory is doing well.
"They've employed a lot of extra people - they employed a lot of displaced people and they've put them on as staff. They're trying to keep a lot of industry going over there.
"But all circumstances considered, they're doing pretty well."
He said the Ukranians were pumping out a "very good, very reliable product".
"Even with everything that's happening, we know what we're going to get every time we open a container. We know the planes are still going to be built to a high quality," he said.
The majority of these aircraft were going out onto pastoral stations so would have a hard life, but were designed to withstand these rigours.
"And that's basically why we wanted to come out here (to Henty), was to show what we can do and what they (the aircraft) can do and try and get a few more pilots in some homes around the area and promote a little bit of Ukrainian industry," Mr Mol said.
The company had two models at Henty.
One was the A22, the more rugged "quad bike", workhorse design, and the A32, which came with a few extra features that allowed for smoother flying, such as for between stations.
All the things that make the A32 faster and smoother included the spats over the wheels (reducing drag), and they've got a few more plastic fairings and were sleeker overall.
The A22 was more rugged - "if it doesn't need to have it, it doesn't have it", he said, plus it's tail was higher off the ground which suited rougher landing conditions.
"The A22s start at about $175,000, including GST, and the A32 is about $195,000 (GST inc) and then basically you option them up from there with avionics, autopilots, ballistic parachutes, big tyres, all sorts of stuff - whatever you want to do we can generally make it happen," Mr Mol said.
That included paint jobs to order, with everything from lime green, safety orange, to white with purple scrolls. The full range included a pallette of as many as 2000 colours.
Mr Mol said the aircraft were all light sport aeroplanes so couldn't be used for commercial industry.
"Due to current regulation, mustering and aerial work in light aircraft is not permitted, however, these rules are under review to give owners more flexibility with their own aircraft," he said.
"We can fit them out with UHFs so he can be in constant communication with the guys on the ground, too."
Mr Mol travels to stations across the country and said these planes allowed station operators to see so much more of what was going on than they could from the ground.
"When you're driving around on a million acre property, you can only see so much from the road. If you get them up in the air, suddenly they're finding stuff that, you know, guys have been on properties for generations and didn't know there was a hill over there," he said.
"They're finding animals they didn't know they had, mobs of goats, pigs - everybody gets excited when they find a goat now.
"One of the best examples we have is when I was on a station at Thargomindah (in Queensland).
"It was 280,000 acres (113,312ha) and they'd done a big muster - they'd spent two weeks in an 80,000 acre (32,375ha) paddock. We did one lap and we were in the air for 15-20 minutes and he found a leaking bore line that he didn't know they had."
Mr Mol said Foxbat bought its machines in Euros, so the exchange rate was making them a tad dearer of late.
However, he said the stations needed them and so there was always demand and "if you've got 300 metres, you've got a runway".
"So if you can bounce between properties and save yourself hours of driving, then they're pretty handy for that sort of operation," Mr Mol said.
