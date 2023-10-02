High cost of inputs and soil health have been front of mind for some, with foliar application gear and product attracting increased inquiry.
Neil Parker, the Australian sales manager for the New Zealand-made Tow and Fert fertiliser carts from Metalform Ag, said it was about the flexibility of being able to apply all inputs in one pass, or to assess how the season progressed and apply a staggered application accordingly.
The Tow and Fert carts featured a coarse "rooster tail" nozzle, and handled mixtures of dissolved and soluble fertilisers, including urea, DAP, sulphate of ammonia, fish, seaweed, humates, molasses, and fine particle lime, gypsum, guano and reactive rock phosphate.
"We can also put in small seeds through these machines like chicory, plantain and clover and oversow at the same time," he said.
He said farmers were exploring options that allowed the total amount of inputs, like urea, to be used more efficiently.
"You're always going to need synthetics, but a lot of people are using, say, five kilograms of seaweed with 40kg to 50kg of urea, and the benefits they're seeing in the ground is incredible," Mr Parker said.
Darren Falconer, Best Farming Systems, Goulburn, said there was a definite push towards people wanting to explore biologal inputs for reasons such as cost, soil degradation and declining yields.
"Certainly in the past two years, there has been two key factors - the cost and shortages of fertilisers," he said.
He said farmers were using these options to reduce risk. Rather than spending their whole fertiliser budget upfront, they could stagger applications through the season.
"You can do up to three applications in-crop, which reduced reliance on starter fertilisers, or in-crop urea," he said.
He said it was therefore becoming a risk management tool for producers, because it allowed them to observe how the season progressed before applying inputs.
