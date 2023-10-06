Daylight saving is here again. I know not all farmers welcome it and I do understand it plays havoc with milking routines, but for gardeners it's pure gold.
Mornings are cooler and evenings longer and once our body clocks adjust, there's far more time for gardening.
In my case this is urgently needed. Bathurst Spring Spectacular is less than a month away and as our garden is a participant, the pressure's on.
Every job I complete reveals another half dozen I hadn't noticed, and every daylight hour is precious.
I'm not an advocate of spring planting - plants often don't survive our hot dry summers - but we recently replaced a couple of arches in the garden and this has left me with gaps.
Ornamental grasses are one family that recover quickly from being divided and replanted in spring so I'm taking a chance with an old friend, Poa labillardieri.
This hardy poa from the Ballarat area is 60 to 70 centimetres high and has glaucous blue leaves and oat-coloured flowers.
It's semi-evergreen, so you need to pull away its dead leaves in spring but otherwise it's easy care.
Bill kindly mulched my biggest (3.5 by 5 metres) gap and I'm planning to pull my existing Poa lab clumps into 20 to 25 pieces which I'll plant straight into the mulch, to grow into mounds and fill the empty space.
Deciduous grasses such as the numerous Miscanthus varieties, also Calamagrostis Karl Foerster, should be cut to the ground now, to re-grow over summer.
October is change over time for pots, from hardy pansies to tender petunias. This year I'm adding some autumn cuttings of my favourite frost tender salvia, Wendy's Wish, that I keep going from year to year.
I'm also trying a new salvia that I admired in Queensland recently, S. splendens van Houttei (1m) with extra-large, brilliant scarlet flowers and dense, dark green foliage.
Many shrubs are coming into flower early this year and depending on their age and size, may need pruning when flowering is over.
Younger plants including native grevilleas and mint bushes (Prostanthera sp.) usually only need tip pruning to retain shapeliness.
Every garden needs at least one grevillea, if only for its ability to attract bees.
G. rosmarinifolia Scarlet Sprite flowers throughout winter and spring and makes a lovely dense hedge. G. juniperina Prostrate Yellow is perfect for a dry bank.
Fiona and Bill's garden, St. Anthony's Creek, is open for Bathurst Gardeners' Club's Spring Spectacular, on Octber 29/30. There are 10 open gardens, tickets $25 (covers both days) available online (www.bathurstgardenclub.org.au) or from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
