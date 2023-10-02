The Land
Home/Markets

Steers sell to $900 at Bega's September store sale

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
October 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
M Witney, Tantawangalo, sold 24 yearling Angus cross steers for a top of $755. Picture supplied
M Witney, Tantawangalo, sold 24 yearling Angus cross steers for a top of $755. Picture supplied

The Bega cattle market fell in line with other parts of the state as prices continued to plunge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.