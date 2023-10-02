The Bega cattle market fell in line with other parts of the state as prices continued to plunge.
A total of 900 head of cattle were yarded at Bega's September store sale on Thursday, which saw prices slip by as much as $300 a head.
Chester and Smith, Bega, agent Stewart Smith said cattle were showing signs of the drier weather.
"It was certainly a cheaper market, and we were very grateful to all the buyers who turned up on Thursday because it is tough going at the moment; the market is hard no matter where you go," Mr Smith said.
"Most cattle were $200 to $300 a head cheaper.
"The same sale last year averaged $1700, while today the average was $350 - a big correction."
Steers to 12 months made to $900 a head.
The tops of the Euro-bred calves made to $870, most making $550 to $780.
Top Angus steers made to $570, and most made $300 to $450.
Light weaners made from $150 to $250.
Dairy cross cattle made $50 to $200.
Heifers topped at $440; most made $250 to $350.
Younger heifers made $150 to $200.
Cows with calves made to $910, most made from $400 to $600.
Yandown, Genoa, sold 40 Limousin cross weaners for an average of $382; the steers topped at $680, and the heifers topped at $360.
M Witney, Tantawangalo, sold 24 yearling Angus cross steers for a top of $755.
R D Miller, Greendale, sold 31 Angus steers for a top of $277 and 28 Angus heifers for a top of $295.
H Brice, Cobargo, sold 12 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus heifers for a top of $540.
W Boller, Towamba, sold nine Limousin/Angus cross heifers for a top of $340 and five Limousin/Angus cross steers for a top of $570.
M Doyle, Candelo, sold five Angus cow and calf units for $910.
