Records were broken at the Rene stud sale September 29, Culcairn, with a new Australian record being set for a Charollais ewe being sold for $5500.
The previous record was set by a ewe and lamb unit in 2021, from Cold Water Creek Charollais, selling for $5000, purchased by Vortex White Suffolk and Charollais stud, Benalla, Victoria.
The new record holding ewe from Rene stud, tag 62.22 was purchased for $5500 by Duxton Farms, Condobolin.
The ewe was a member of the first ever Supreme Champion Charollais Group at Hamilton Sheepvention, while also being awarded Reserve Champion Ewe at Hamilton Sheepvention.
Displaying a birth weight (BWT) figure of +0.3, along with a post weaning weight (PWT) of +10.1, the ewe also showed a terminal carcase production index (TCP) of 126.9.
Dustin Kemp, Duxton Farms livestock manager, Condobolin, said that the company has just started a Charollais stud, Cowaribin Charollais, alongside the companies commercial sheep operations consisting of Copmosite and Dohne ewes which are joined to Charollais rams, amungst their mix farming operation.
The company have set out to purchase the best genetics within the breed, with the plan to flush tag 62.22 for their stud program.
"She's next level that ewe, I've got some nice sheep and so has Scott, but shes a cut above," Mr Kemp said.
"If she passes on the traits that I like in her to the rest of my herd then that's well worth it, especially the carcase, and her length and size for a maiden ewe, she's a big animal,
"We like the extra meat yield percentage which is mainly why we started to use them (Charollais') and then we found that they have extremely small lambs, born little and grow quick,
"We also found that were shearing 10 pc of our lambs from what we used to,
"We've have up to 55 pc meat yield in out lambs, we don't want just meat, we want a good eating quality meat and we find that the Charollais are very goof with that," he said.
"In one respect I'm grateful that they're letting us get in at the top end of the deal and not just keeping it all to themselves."
The ram portion of the catalogue also sold to strong demand, with one of two equal top-priced rams from the three breeds represented in the draft purchased by Jason and Ruth Vallence, Merron Park, Barham.
The first ram purchased by the couple for $3000 was tag 17.22.
A May drop Charollais ram, displaying a BWT of +0.28, along with a PWT of +11.5 and a TCP of 131.6, while weighing 127 kilograms.
The next ram purchased by the Vallence's was tag 31.22 for $2500.
The April drop Poll Dorset ram displayed a weaning weight (WWT) value of +10 and a lamb eating quality (LEQ) of 126.2, tipping the scales at 122kg.
The equal top-priced White Suffolk ram, tag 42.22, was also purchased by the Barham based family for $2500.
Weighing 115kg, the May drop rams displayed a WWT of +10.1, along with a PWWT of +15.4 and a TCP of 135.5.
Jason Vallenace said that each of the three breeds purchased will complement their own existing stud Elanora, in various ways.
"It was great to be able to purchase three well structured and muscled rams from Rene stud on property sale," Mr Vallence said.
The other equal top-price Charollais ram tag 232.22, was purchased by GK & KA Cook Pty Ltd, Goondiwindi, Qld for $3000.
While the equal-top priced Poll Dorset for the sale, tag 227.22 was purchased by AT Jones, Rutherglen, Vic, for $2500.
The equal top-priced White Suffolk ram tag 96.22 sold for $2500 to Bygo Pastoral, Tullibigeal.
The volume buyers for the sale were P & JE McCallman, Winton Qld, who purchased 10 Poll Dorset rams for an average of $1225, while GP Mazzocchi, Morven purchased eight White Suffolk rams with an average of $1225 and Ian Charlton, Brooklyn Farms, Marrar bought 11 Charollais rams to average $1772.
Rene stud vendor Scott Mitchell said that he was very impressed by the results considering the climate and where the lamb market is at the current times.
"The Charollais blew me away, it got dearer and dearer as the sale went on," Mr Mitchell said.
"We had a total clearance there which was exceptional and that's the first time ever having a total clearance for the Charollais, so we're happy with that.
"The pleasing thing was were selling into three different states and a lot of sheep went into Queensland, even right up into Northern Queensland.
"But it's good to see that everyone is still got faith in the industry and we've still got a positive outlook in the industry."
Ten out for the 27 Charollais ewes sold to a top of $5500, with an average of $1420, with all 70 Charollais rams offered sold to a top of $3000 to average $1600.
For the Poll Dorset rams, 36 of the 44 offered sold to top of $2500 and averaged $1300, while 26 out of 52 White Suffolk rams sold reaching a top of $2500 and averaged $1270.
The sale was conducted by Elders Albury, with Oliver Mason and Rayna Bajada as auctioneers.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
