A new Australian Charollais ewe record has been set by Rene stud

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 4 2023 - 9:12am
The Australian record breaking Charollias ewe selling for $5500 to Duxton Farms, with Oliver Mason, Elders Albury, Irene and Doug Mitchell, Rene stud, Dustin Kemp, Duxton Farms, Ryan Bajada Elders stud stock, Scott and Brooke Mitchell, Rene stud. Photo supplied.
Records were broken at the Rene stud sale September 29, Culcairn, with a new Australian record being set for a Charollais ewe being sold for $5500.

