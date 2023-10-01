The Land
Home/News

Police release images, appeal for phone vision after man suffers serious facial burns at Deniliquin Ute Muster

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated October 2 2023 - 10:45am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released these images of a man they believe can assist them with their investigation after a man suffered serious facial burns at the Deniliquin Ute Muster on Saturday, September 30. Pictures by NSW Police
Police have released these images of a man they believe can assist them with their investigation after a man suffered serious facial burns at the Deniliquin Ute Muster on Saturday, September 30. Pictures by NSW Police

Police have released images of a person and issued a call for mobile phone footage as part of an appeal for information after a man suffered serious burns at the Deni Ute Muster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.