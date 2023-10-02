New buyers asserted their dominance during the 12th on-property annual Wattle Farm Border Leicester Production Sale near Temora last Friday.
Stud rams sold to a top of $5000 and averaged $3750 for two out of six offered, while 27 stud ewes topped at $550, twice, for 19 sold of 27 offered. The stud ewes averaged $426.
Stud principal Jeff Sutton also offered 81 flock rams, of which 49 sold for a top of $1750 three times to average of $1127.
The top-priced stud ram was bought by Sheryl Parsons and Helen Pastro from Koroop, near Kerang, in Victoria.
The mother-daughter partnership started a Border Leicester stud, Twilight Crown, earlier this year and this was the first time they had bought sheep from Wattle Farm.
The top ram, Wattle Farm 022/2022, was by Wattle Farm Boomtime from Coolawang 7/2018.
His Australian sheep breeding values included a birthweight (BW) of +0.23 and a Border Leicester Crossing Index (BLX$) of +112.06.
Mrs Parsons' husband Noel said they were impressed with the Wattle Farm rams and ewes, having viewed them at a number of sheep shows during the past few years.
They also bought six ewes for a top of $550 and average of $450.
The $550 ewe, Wattle Farm 140/2022, was also the top-priced stud ewe and was by Bindaree 115/2020 from Wattle Farm 330/2019. She had a BW of +0.12 and BLX$ of +107.67.
Penola High School in South Australia was also a volume and first-time buyer, taking home five stud ewes for $400 each.
Mr Sutton said the school was establishing a Border Leicester stud and the ewes would be part of their foundation flock.
Robert Sheridan, Wagga Wagga, bought the three top-priced flock rams for $1750 each.
He bought a selection of bloodlines, with the rams by Coolawang 329/2017, Wattle Farm Boomtime and Wattle Farm JJ.
Hartin Schute Bell and Nutrien Wagga Wagga conducted the sale with Jason Harton, Narromine, and Tim Woodham, Wagga, as auctioneers.
