Data-driven decision making and making better use of new farming technology will be just some of the highlights of the upcoming 2023 AG.x event at Spring Ridge near Tamworth.
Young farmers and fishers from across the north west and beyond are invited to attend the October 6 event which includes farm tours, inspirational speakers and networking opportunities.
Organised by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) with support from NSW Young Farmers, Future Farmers Network, and Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Youth Council, the event aims to equip participants with the essential knowledge, methodologies and competencies needed to thrive in today's dynamic and rapidly evolving agriculture and aquaculture industries.
Monica Langfield, senior project officer with DPI's Young Farmer Business Program (YFBP) said the event would feature a data-centric approach and include a comprehensive itinerary.
"This event is set to become the cornerstone of our YFBP program, and we take pride in offering an event of this calibre to the young talents in NSW. It's an incredible chance for young farmers and fishers to gain valuable business knowledge, expand their networks, and have fun," she said.
The event will commence with a farm tour of Maylan Agriculture's Springfield property, followed by ag tech demonstrations, and will culminate in a relaxed networking dinner with the backdrop of the scenic Springfield Woolshed.
Dinner panel speakers include Maddy Pursehouse (Black Creek Pastoral Co), Kate Lumber (Agronomist, 2023 finalist for the Young Cotton Achiever of the Year award), Courtney Tourle (Tourle Ag), and Matthew Anderson (Founders2Farmers).
The dinner enables participants to engage with like-minded peers, fostering the exchange of ideas and catalysing collaborative endeavours.
The 2023 AG.x event will be hosted at the picturesque Springfield Farm and Woolshed, with convenient bus pick-up locations available from Tamworth and Quirindi.
