The Land
Home/News

Data-centric approach for Young Farmers event

October 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior project officer with NSW DPI's Young Farmer Business Program, Monica Langfield said the October 6 event will be data-centric. Picture supplied
Senior project officer with NSW DPI's Young Farmer Business Program, Monica Langfield said the October 6 event will be data-centric. Picture supplied

Data-driven decision making and making better use of new farming technology will be just some of the highlights of the upcoming 2023 AG.x event at Spring Ridge near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.