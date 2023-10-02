Trigg Minerals' (TMG) bid to raise at least $1 million through a share purchase plan may struggle, with the offer price no better than the market. However, it does have the sweetener of three free options for every four shares subscribed for. The offer is partially underwritten, and Trigg has already raised $576,000 in a private placement. The company wants the cash to build a pilot plant to test a better way of feeding material into its planned sulphate of potash plant at Lake Throssel in WA.