With the share prices of emerging companies continuing to slide, the Punter this week has been looking at an organisation that is trying to raise money without going anywhere near the ASX.
ORICoop aims to improve the profitability of organic businesses by bringing organic and sustainable farmers, processors and investors together. In a major expansion under its ORCA brand, it is now buying the South Australian Four Leaf organic grain milling company and is seeking up to $2 million in new investment.
Wholesale investors have to cough up a minimum of $100,000, but retail investors who join the coop for a nominal fee can buy a minimum of two shares, priced at $500 each.
In the long run, the coop aims to make returns of five to seven per cent a year for investors, but this is no get-rich-quick scheme. Like all unquoted investments, the shares could be difficult or impossible to sell.
Expressions of interest closed last week, but if ORICoop continues to expand, there will no doubt be other investment opportunities. He has added it to his watchlist.
RLF Agriculture (ASX code RLF) is back in his portolio. His order was quickly filled last week when the price fell to his 11 cent bid. Hopefully, that is as low as it will go.
Trigg Minerals' (TMG) bid to raise at least $1 million through a share purchase plan may struggle, with the offer price no better than the market. However, it does have the sweetener of three free options for every four shares subscribed for. The offer is partially underwritten, and Trigg has already raised $576,000 in a private placement. The company wants the cash to build a pilot plant to test a better way of feeding material into its planned sulphate of potash plant at Lake Throssel in WA.
The Punter may take up the retail offer but will wait until just before the closing date of October 19.
