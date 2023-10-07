The Land
Home/News

Temora Country Music Festival to kick off on November 23

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
October 8 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Musicians who will perform at this year's Temora Country Music Festival include, (clockwise from top) Craig Giles, Vicki Walsh, Open Range, Venessa Waara, Col Thomson, and Alex Winnell. Pictures supplied
Musicians who will perform at this year's Temora Country Music Festival include, (clockwise from top) Craig Giles, Vicki Walsh, Open Range, Venessa Waara, Col Thomson, and Alex Winnell. Pictures supplied

Friendships will be forged over a love for country music come November 23, when the 2023 Temora Country Music Festival kicks off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.