Friendships will be forged over a love for country music come November 23, when the 2023 Temora Country Music Festival kicks off.
The lineup of musicians includes Craig Giles, Grant Luhrs, Kinta, Col Thomson, Venessa Waara, The Goof Times Band, Kerran Keats, Alastair McLean, Open Range, Vicki Walsh, Alex Winnell and others, will perform from November 23-26 at Temora Ex-Services Club.
Event co-organiser Roz Giles of Big River Entertainment said rural and regional music festivals were important to NSW country towns.
"They encourage folks to visit, explore, and stay in towns and areas they may not normally spend time in," she said.
"The festival boosts the local economy and creates awareness of this beautiful regional area and what it has to offer."
Originally launched in 2013, Temora Country Music Festival has been dubbed "the friendly festival" over the years.
"Many new friendships are forged between locals and visitors during these events, and we often have visitors returning throughout the year to catch up with locals they met during the festival week," Mrs Giles said.
Mrs Giles said festival-goers could expect a great time surrounded by friends.
"Visitors can expect to have a fun time listening to a variety of talented artists and bands while enjoying the company of friends," she said.
"There is also a dancefloor for those who would like to have a dance.
"The air-conditioned venue will have a variety of snacks, meals, and drinks available all weekend at reasonable prices."
Tickets are available at Temora Ex-Services Club. Call 02 6977 4177. Pre-paid three days pass is $55.
For more information, visit www.temoracmf.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.