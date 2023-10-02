The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

China lifts Australian hay export ban after two years

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 2 2023 - 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The announcement is good news after multiple bumper seasons. Picture by ACM
The announcement is good news after multiple bumper seasons. Picture by ACM

China has lifted its ban on Australian hay and chaff exports, in a further sign of stabilising relationships between the two nations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.