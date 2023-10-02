Fire danger ahead of stormy rain for NSW

Crews are fighting fires from one end of the state to the other ahead of a turbulent change that could bring flash flooding to parts of the south.
A fast-running grass fire on Monday quickly turned critical, consuming more than 300ha while burning out of control between St Fillans and Home Rule, south of Gulgong. Residents were asked to evacuate towards Mudgee.
On the Far North Coast a combined effort that included substantial air support aiding military, National Parks and Wildlife and local volunteers contained a volatile heathland blaze near Evans Head.
The northerly winds driving these blazes will continue through mid-week making conditions tricky for controllers ahead of a volatile stormy change moving across the state through Thursday.
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Sarah Scully said the occluded storm system developing in the far south from Tuesday is predicted to bring flooding to parts of East Gippsland and the Riverina with up to 100mm delivered in blustery conditions.
"It looks like we'll have a mixed bag of severe weather," she said.
"Within the band of storms there could be severe weather with potentially heavy falls," she said.
The rain could give the Hunter districts a welcome drink.
Farmers are hopeful that the rainfall it brings will benefit, not hinder late crop production. The Hay district could end up with 40mm but lodging winds could affect the benefit.
In the north of the state the system becomes a disappointment, with 5-10mm forecast for districts east of Moree while over the range and onto the coast the drought-affected Clarence will likely remain so.
Further down the track there is a united signal among forecast models that a tropical trough in western Queensland could bring rain over the border into western NSW from early next week.
Watch this space. However, no one is banking on any certainty that far out.
"All models are pointing to that western Queensland trough line which gives a weight of confidence looking out to Monday, October 9 but we approach that forecast with caution," Ms Scully said. "Usually you can only hang your hat on a a three to four day forecast."
After a record warm September and western NSW temperatures touching October records after two days into the month, the outlook towards Christmas is grim, with significant climatic drivers El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole conspiring to make things dry.
Air temperature is almost certainly going to be hotter.
Conflicting that influence might be the warmer than typical ocean temperatures.
"A weather system ," said Ms Scully, "is always still possible."
