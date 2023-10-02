The Land
Home/News

Fire danger ahead of stormy rain for NSW

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated October 2 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fires burn near Evans Head on the NSW North Coast on Monday ahead of a stormy change later in the week.
Fires burn near Evans Head on the NSW North Coast on Monday ahead of a stormy change later in the week.

Crews are fighting fires from one end of the state to the other ahead of a turbulent change that could bring flash flooding to parts of the south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.