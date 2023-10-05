There is nothing more essential to life than water, but some recent decisions from the NSW Government seem to indicate the bureaucrats and theoreticians are even more disconnected from reality than previously thought.
It was disappointing, but not surprising, when the government scrapped upgrades to Dungowan and Wyangala Dams. Those of us who live in and care for the landscape have experienced droughts, floods, and bushfires, and know how critical it is to have certainty of water supply.
Then there was the Federal Government's lazy return to buybacks to meet political targets under the Murray Darling Basin Plan, something Premier Chris Minns said he opposed, but was unable to exempt us from.
Finally, we saw a shock decision last week to slash hard-fought-for coastal harvestable rights to Labor's 1999 position, seemingly in an attempt to appease environmentalists and internal factional chiefs. We've heard a few scattered justifications for this short-sighted move, from contradictory theories to drought preparedness, but all of them fall flat.
Now, we're looking at a NSW Government review of stock and domestic water rights, because the Department of Planning and Environment wants to "get a clearer snapshot of how water extracted under these rights is being used, and whether any changes are needed to improve the way its regulated or managed."
We have seen a series of poor decisions now from this government on water, and it seems they are being led by bureaucrats hell bent on spending precious water to pursue unknown environmental gains by taking it from those farmers who produce our food and fibre.
It is becoming very clear the NSW Government doesn't understand how critical water is, even as our paddocks rapidly dry out because of El Nino; when it does rain, we will need to replenish those stores of lifegiving water.
NSW Farmers has tried to be proactive and constructive in its approach to this new government, but it is hard not to be pessimistic when we're not consulted and find ourselves on the receiving end of ignorant decisions.
