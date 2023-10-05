The Land
Home/News

Water allocations should not be political

October 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The meeting of the Murray and Darling Rivers at Wentworth. Photo: The Land file
The meeting of the Murray and Darling Rivers at Wentworth. Photo: The Land file

There is nothing more essential to life than water, but some recent decisions from the NSW Government seem to indicate the bureaucrats and theoreticians are even more disconnected from reality than previously thought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.