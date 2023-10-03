The Land
Home/Cropping

Global wheat production estimates lowered with drier southern hemisphere outlook

By Chris Johnson
October 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ukrainian wheat is making its way to the world market regardless of a Black Sea agreement with Russia. Picture via Shutterstock
Ukrainian wheat is making its way to the world market regardless of a Black Sea agreement with Russia. Picture via Shutterstock

It looks like September was one for the record books with what might have been the warmest and driest since records began, not to mention Collingwood tying with Essendon and Carlton with 16 grand final wins on the last day of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.