Harvest is creeping into NSW, with canola around Moree being harvested or windrowed. Lower yields and a drop in oil quality against the last couple of seasons are being seen, but to be expected given the dry finish, while some cereal and canola crops in the Central West have been cut for hay. A more general start to the harvest is still at least a week away. Southern parts of NSW will receive the most benefit from the forecast rain, hopefully putting a floor in expected yields, which have been sliding under increased heat and a lack of moisture.