Bushfire emergency declared in Hunter Valley

EMERGENCY warnings have been extended to Elrington as the Kearsley bushfire intensifies throughout Tuesday afternoon.
The NSW Rural Service reports embers are being blown ahead of the front and are starting spot fires in Elrington, which lies to the east of Kearsley.
Residents in Elrington and Abernethy are advised to seek shelter.
The bushfire has spread to 113 hectares and is moving in a southerly direction.
Kearsley mother-of-three, Danika Bruhn, excavated her Lake Road home with her two pet rabbits and rat as flames approached her backyard boundary.
"The wind isn't going in one direction, so we were told to leave as it's better to be safe than sorry," Ms Bruhn said.
Ms Bruhn said other neighbours in Lake Road had also excavated their homes.
The NSW Rural Fire Service issued the warning just after 2pm as the fire continued to burn out of control at Allandale Street, south of Kearsley.
The fire is burning in a southerly direction and could impact homes and properties in the Abernethy area.
People in Abernethy have been told to seek shelter.
Kearsley Road, which links Kearsley to Abernethy, has been cut off.
A bushfire is also burning in the Watagans National Park and is listed as "watch and act" after conditions deteriorated on Tuesday morning.
The Watagans blaze is at Gap Creek Lookout Road, 11 kilometres north of Morriset. It began on Monday and was initially under control.
On Tuesday morning the fire burnt out of control and has engulfed eight hectares and is moving in a southeasterly direction towards Mount Nellinda Road.
Mount Faulk Road is closed to traffic.
The NSW Rural Fire Service advises there is a heightened level of threat. Conditions are changing and residents of Mount Nellinda Road in North Cooranbong should prepare their fire action plans.
There are several other fires burning around the Hunter, which are all under control.
A total fire ban has been listed for the Hunter on Tuesday.
