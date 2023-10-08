Tickets for The Rock BnS Charity Ball are selling fast, and organisers are excited to bring the ball back after cancellations in the last three years.
Christie Lamb and Jake Sinclair are the top headlining musical acts to take to the stage in 2023.
Christie has performed at The Rock BNS Ball before, prior to COVID-19 restrictions.
"The organisers have been working really hard to get sponsorship to get the event back up again, so I am really looking forward to being back there for a big celebration night this year," Christie said.
"The BnS Ball is all about having the best night and embracing the experience."
The audience can expect a lot of fun from Christie's performance, whose music is inspired by many artists.
"I enjoy a wide variety of music," she said.
"I have classic favourites like Elvis, Dolly Parton, and The Eagles, but I also love Carrie Underwood, Adele, Keith Urban and many more artists."
Like many rural and regional festivals, The Rock BnS Charity Ball raises vital funds for the local community.
"Music festivals bring people to rural areas that may not usually visit," Christie said.
"It's great for the whole community and local industry."
Event organiser Kelly Forrest said the event, which started in 2017, has been an economic success for the Riverina town.
"The patrons love their BnS balls; they love it!" Mrs Forrest said.
"Christie [Lamb] has been wonderful. She has been on our entertainment for the three years we cancelled the event, and she has stuck with us, which is great."
Surplus funds from the event are channelled into The Rock Progress Association and The Rock Yerong Creek Football Netball Club, which partner with organisers to run the ball.
"The football club uses the money for grounds upgrades and new signage, and the progress association uses the money for community activities," Mrs Forrest said.
Prepaid tickets are $150 and are available at stickytickets.com.au
Camping and showers are available at the recreation grounds (football oval).
Gates open at 11am on November 25 at The Rock Golf Course/Showground.
Live music kicks off at 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.