After days of warmer than normal October temperatures, graziers are now being cautioned that cold and wet conditions are likely later this evening.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned sheep graziers that cold temperatures, rain and showers, plus a south-westerly wind change are expected during Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
Areas likely to be affected include the Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Riverina, Lower Western, Snowy Mountains and Australian Capital Territory forecast districts.
Parts of the Hunter, Northern Tablelands, Illawarra, South Coast and North West Slopes and Plains forecast districts may also be affected.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Meanwhile, a strong cold front affecting Victoria today may help ease fire conditions in eastern parts of the state.
Currently, the Bureau of Meteorology said there are several fires burning at Emergency Warning level through Gippsland and Flinders Island in Tasmania and some locations in Gippsland have been placed under evacuation orders.
Due to the incoming rain and cooler temperatures across eastern Victoria, many of the ongoing fires have the potential to be extinguished.
The cold front moving across today will bring moderate to heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms and damaging winds to central and eastern parts of the state.
A Severe Weather Warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall is current for parts of central and eastern Victoria.
