The use of pesticides and herbicides is set to increase with spring in full swing and the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is reminding farmers to spray responsibly.
The reminder comes on the back of a challenging season last summer which saw hundreds of hectares of crops wiped out by pesticide spray drift.
The EPA has rolled out several targeted compliance campaigns and issued nearly 130 advisory letters in recent months, reminding pesticide users of their obligations under the law.
NSW EPA executive director regulatory practice and services Steve Beaman said pesticides have a place in agriculture, but if they aren't used responsibly, users can face strong regulatory action.
"The EPA is travelling to agricultural regions across the state this year to talk to farmers and agronomists and hear their concerns about people misusing pesticides," Mr Beaman said.
"While most people want to do the right thing, we see some pesticide users operating with absolutely no regard for their neighbours or the legislation.
"We're launching an education campaign to raise awareness, and we won't hesitate to take action against anyone who is spraying pesticides irresponsibly or deliberately causing harm."
Mr Beaman said the agency is hard at work investigating cases.
"We've got around 15 investigations underway in Griffith, Narromine, Carrathool, Moree, Forbes, Warren and Yallaroi," he said.
"We're looking at people who may be operating without a license and others who are spraying in the kind of weather where pesticides are likely to drift and cause damage.
"The harm is really serious. We've seen farmers lose more than a year's income just from someone spraying recklessly.
"It's devastating and it's got to stop."
The EPA is hopeful with increased education and compliance, the upcoming season will be a better one.
"We're reminding all pesticide users to carefully follow the label instructions for each chemical, store their chemicals safely and keep accurate and up-to-date records of spraying activity for three years," Mr Beaman said.
