The Land
Home/Cropping

Lucerne seed prices have begun to ease off the record highs of 12 months ago

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
October 4 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW faces of DLF Seeds, North West NSW territory manager, Paul Sippel, and product development manager, Frank McRae, at the recent Henty Machinery Field Days. Photo: Andrew Norris
The NSW faces of DLF Seeds, North West NSW territory manager, Paul Sippel, and product development manager, Frank McRae, at the recent Henty Machinery Field Days. Photo: Andrew Norris

Lucerne seed has begun to ease off its record high prices of the past 12 to 18 months as conditions that caused prices to double in a period of just five years begin to shift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.