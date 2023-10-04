Many producers fear the Department of Planning and Environment's first survey on domestic and stock water may lead to restricted rights and excess metering. The department says the review is to get a clearer understanding of how water extracted under these rights is being used, and whether any changes are needed to improve the way it is regulated. But NSW Farmers water committee chairman, Richard Bootle, Nyngan, is concerned producers will be asked to put a meter on their windmills and domestic bores.

