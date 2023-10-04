The Land
Home/News
Watch

Water survey fears, a welcome wet change, lucerne seed easing and Saputo halving plants; Getting the Upper Land episode 13

Updated October 5 2023 - 11:51am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.