Racegoers came from near and far for the 2023 Wagga Picnic Races.
Saturday's event was held under sunny skies at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club and featured a six-race program, as well entertainment for the kids and the ever-popular Fashions on the Field.
It also featured a screening of the AFL Grand Final, live music and plenty of activities for the kids
Racegoers dressed in their finest and joined in on the fun - all in the name of a good cause.
The Wagga Picnic Races event raises funds to support children's charity Country Hope.
Country Hope provides family-centred support services to country children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Albury trainer Donna Scott and jockey Emma Ly combined for a winning double on the day as Miller Time and Keith picked up victories.
