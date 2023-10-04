The thunder and rain didn't detour buyers yesterday, with rams with carcase and easy doing ability were sought after by purchasers October 4, at the Kismet spring ram sale near Howlong.
The sale reached a top of $2400 twice for two Southdown cross White Suffolk rams, with the White Suffolks reaching a top of $2200.
The first ram to make $2400 was a Southdown cross White Suffolk ram tag 133, bought by Bogandillian Pastoral, Rand.
The ram displayed a fat measurement of 6.5 millimetres, with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 36.55 centimetres squared and weighed 106 kilograms.
The second equal top-priced ram another Southdown cross White Suffolk ram, tag 142, purchased by a loyal supporter of the Kismet porgram, KJ Bird Pty Ltd, Balldale for $2400.
The ram that displayed depth of body and carcase attributes, displayed a EMA of 35cm squared, weighing 110kg, with a fat scan of 6mm.
David Bird, KR Bird Pty Ltd, said that he was scaling back his operation this year but has been buying Southdown cross White Suffolk rams for the past five or six years and has been very happy with the progeny.
"They're just a good carcase, all my lambs go over the hooks so the carcase that's important," Mr Bird said.
KR Bird Pty Ltd also purchased an additional three rams for an average of $1850.
The top-priced White Suffolk ram tag 489,was purchased by JJ and GB Wright, Boree Creek, for $2200.
Displaying a EMA of 29.80 cm squared the ram also showed a fat scan of 6mm and weighed 105kg.
James Wright, JJ and GB Wright, said the repeat buyers have also been getting good results over the hooks, with the combination of good confirmation and quick growth rates, turning most of his lambs off as suckers.
The family also purchased another six rams to average $1657.
The top-priced Poll Dorset ram for the sale tag 496, was purchased by Joanne Sirl, Bethanga, Vic for $1200.
Weighing 103kg, the rams also scanned an EMA of 27.72cm squared.
Valecare Farm, Boorhaman, Vic, was the volume buyer, purchasing 21 rams to a top of $2000, with an average of $1276.
Kismet stud principal, Graham Wilson said, that he was happy with the result, with prices held up better then he thought throughout the sale, while being confident that more rams will be sold in the near future.
"We passed in more then we would have liked, but L always knew it was going to be a tough day, but I was pleased with the turnout, there was a good and we sold a reasonable amount," Mr Wilson said.
At the end of the sale 87 of 110 White Suffolk rams offered sold, to a top of $2200 and averaged $1214.
The Southdown cross White Suffolk rams sold the a top of $2400 twice, with 25 sold of the 70 offered with an average of $1228, while seven of 20 Poll Dorset rams sold, with a top-price of $1200 and averaged $900.
The sale was conducted by Elders Albury and David Hill Livestock, with Oliver Mason as the auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus also provided the online interface.
