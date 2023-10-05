Enthusiastic Shorthorn Youth members from across the country travelled to Dubbo to take part in the 35th Shorthorn Youth Expo September 30 through to October 2.
The show consisted of educational sessions, team bonding events, heifer classes, along with junior judging and paraders classes with nearly 100 competitors.
The first day kicked off with competitors taking part in educational workshops and the calf capers classes, where both youth members and their heifers dress up as a particular theme, with Macquarie Anglican Grammar School winning the competition.
Sunday, the competitors participated in junior judging and then the animal classes, with Monday wrapping up the weekend with the paraders competition.
SPECIAL AWARDS
Coota Park Blue-E Tech Talk
Judged by Bron Neilson and Cathy DeJong
Seniors: 1st place, Tom Kerin and Jack Taylor
Juniors: 1st place, Josh Hartup
Champion Team or School: Kilkee Shorthorns
Best Presented Heifer: Hannah Walker, Upper Horton with Nagol Park PW Romance T103
Futurity Pastoral Most Potential Breeder: Harry Morris
NSW Shorthorns Ladies Youth Scholarship:
1st - Sarah White, Springhurst, Vic.
2nd - Megan Walton
3rd - Josh Hartup, Roughit.
Shorthorn Youth Club of Australia (SYCA) Education Award: Dominic Edwards, Cooparoo, Qld.
Consolidated Pastoral Company Award: Hugh Mitchell, Dubbo.
Tasmanian Junior Beef Expo Exchange: Jacob Merrick, Singleton and Lilly Moore, Ilford.
Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Scholarship: Sarah White, Springhurst.
Shorthorn Youth Club of Australia Raffle Heifer: Polldale Peta 71st T29, donated by Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo was awarded to Hugh Mitchell, Dubbo.
Competitior Heifer: Polldale ZZ Action Duchess 249th T119, was also donated by Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo and was won by Zoe Carter, Tumut.
CATTLE CLASSES
Judged by Lester Job, Moonbi Shorthorns, Yeoval.
Calf Champion: Emross Darling Tokyo T29 exhibited by Ellie Emery, Inverell
Reserve Champion: Emross Uptown Babe U18 exhibited by Hudson Emery, Inverell
Junior Champion: Sprys HilderLee Timeless T94 exhibited by Indi Hilder, The Rock
Reserve Champion: Nagol Park PW Romance T103 exhibited by Hannah Walker, Upper Horton.
Intermediate Champion: Polldale Peta 71st exhibited by Nicola Miller & Ella Taylor, Dubbo.
Reserve Champion: Outback Cherry T037 exhibited by Angus Spry, Tamworth.
Senior Champion: Liberty Topaz T10 exhibited by Reagan Braid, Railton, Tasmania.
Reserve Champion: Kilkee Q16 Daisy T06, exhibited by Jackson Tink, Orange.
Grand Champion Heifer: Polldale Peta 71st exhibited by Nicola Miller & Ella Taylor, Dubbo.
Clargo Bred and Owned:
Champion: Zoe Carter, Tumut, with Diamond Z Tequila Sunrise
Reserve: Jackson Tink, Orange, with Kilkee Q16 Daisy T06
Spry's Performance and Phenotyoe Class
Judged by Greg Schuller, Outback Shorthorn, Culcairn.
Champion: Nagol Park PW Romance T103 exhibited by Hannah Walker, Upper Horton.
Reserve Champion: Diamond Z Tequila Sunrise exhibited by Zoe Carter, Tumut.
PARADERS CLASSES
Judged by Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
Pee Wee Champion: Mitch Woodiwiss, Sunnyside, Tasmania.
Pee Wee Reserve Champion: Havana Johnstone, Lyndhurst.
Junior Champion: Angus Spry, Tamworth.
Reserve Junior Champion: Hayden Evans, Tamworth.
Sub-Intermediate Champion: Angus Johnston, Dubbo.
Reserve Sub-Intermediate Champion: Jack Smyth, Canowindra.
Intermediate Champion: Lilly Moore, Ilford.
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Ryan Knee, Loomberah.
Senior Champion: Sarah Rayner, Loomberah.
Reserve Champion: Indie Hilder, The Rock.
Grand Champion Parader: Lilly Moore, Ilford.
JUNIOR JUDGING
Judged by Andrew Raff, Raff Angus, Tasmania.
Pee Wee Champion: Ella Taylor, Dubbo.
Reserve Junior Champion: Hudson Emery, Inverell.
Junior Champion: Angus Spry, Tamworth.
Reserve Champion: Charlie Maybury, Quirindi.
Champion Sub-Intermediate: Jacob Merrick, Singleton.
Reserve Champion: Angus Johnson, Dubbo.
Intermediate Champion: Mitchell Taylor,Quipolly.
Reserve Intermediate Champion: Chloe Lang,
Senior Champion: Ally Bogie, Dubbo
Reserve Senior Champion: Clare Amor, Dubbo.
Grand Champion: Miranda Eyb, Cudal.
HERDSPERSON AWARDS:
The Max O'Keefe Herdsperson awards were judged by Matthew Walker, Emily Perkins, Nathan Stevens and Fiona McWilliam.
Pee Wee Champion: Angus Emery, Inverell.
Reserve Junior Champion: Havana Johnston, Lyndhurst.
Junior Champion: Zoe Carter, Tumut.
Reserve Champion: Josh Hartup, Roughit.
Champion Sub-Intermediate: Ellie Emery, Inverell
Reserve Champion: Annabelle Tink, Orange.
Intermediate Champion: Mitchell Taylor, Quipolly.
Reserve Intermediate Champion: Hannah Walker, Upper Horton.
Senior Champion: Logan Evans, Tamworth
Reserve Senior Champion: Grace Neeves, Wellington.
Grand Champion: Clare Amor, Dubbo.
