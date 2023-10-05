A woman has been taken to hospital following a car crash overnight in the Central West.
Emergency services were called to Turee Vale Road, located south east of Coolah, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
NSW Ambulance received a call at roughly 8.45pm on Wednesday, October 4, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said, to attend the scene.
There, a woman in her 20s was treated for a range of injuries.
Paramedics then transported her to Coolah Hospital.
Waiting at the hospital was the Westpac Rescue Helicopter where the the helicopter's critical care medical team further treated and stabilised the woman, Westpac Rescue Helicopter media said in a statement.
The woman was suffering from head, chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.
The helicopter then airlifted the woman to Tamworth hospital to receive more medical attention.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.