Major flood warnings have been issued and sheep graziers are at risk of losing lambs and sheep across most of Victoria this week, as cold temperatures and rain continue.
Emergency Management Victoria (VicEmergency) has issued several flood warnings across eastern Victoria, with major flooding warnings for the Mitchell River, Macalister River, and Ovens and King rivers.
Tinamba, Tinamba West and Newry have an active evacuation warning, and is not safe for residents to return.
The emergency warning states low-lying areas including Riverslea, Mewburn Park and Bundalaguah may have extensive flooding across rural properties and roads.
Residents may lose services to power, water, sewerage and phones, and evacuating too late can be dangerous.
In the 24 hours to Thursday 1am, the Mitchell River catchment received about 80 millimetres of rain, with one isolated total at 101mm.
Lake Glenmaggie's release of water is continuing at 56,000 megalitres a day.
VicEmergency has also issued moderate flood warnings for the Thomson River, Latrobe River, Yarra River, Kiewa River, Broken River, Seven Creeks and final flood warning for Castle Creek, and minor flood warnings for Bunyip River and Goulburn River.
Authorities have advised farmers to move livestock and machinery to higher ground and be aware of any nearby road closures.
North of Tinamba, Wonnangatta River is experiencing major flooding along the river at Waterford.
VicEmergency has issued Watch & Act warnings to regions including Yarra Junction, Lilydale, Erica, Morwell, Rosedale, Heyfield, Sale, Bairnsdale, Whitfield, Tatong, Violet Town, Beechworth, Wangaratta, Licola and surrounds.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a sheep grazier warning for Mallee, northern country, north central, north east, south west, central, west, south and east Gippsland districts.
The Bureau expects cold temperatures, rain and showers for these regions through today and tomorrow, and a risk of lamb losses and sheep exposed to the weather conditions.
Residents should monitor emergency warnings on VicEmergency, road closures on the VicRoads website, and prepare evacuation and safety plans.
People can stay informed through the VicEmergency app or its hotline on 1800 226 226, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #vicfires, listen to an emergency broadcaster or community radio, or visit the VicEmergency website on https://www.emergency.vic.gov.au/respond.
