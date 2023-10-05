Despite widespread rain the market stayed put at Wodonga on Thursday where steers sold to a top of $1090 a head.
Elders agent Brett Shea, Albury, said the rain in the area did not make the sale dearer with prices on par with recent sales at the selling centre.
"We yarded a lot of cattle under 300 kilograms and these were extremely good value for anyone prepared to take a chance," he said.
Mr Shea said the prices for slaughter and feeder cattle was holding back the store market.
"We have seen corrections of 50c and $1/kg carcase weight in the last two weeks therefore restockers are only prepared to operate at a certain level," he said.
A total of 1407 cattle was yarded which Mr Shea said were good quality, particularly a feature line of Hereford steers from Tarabah Livestock Company, Holbrook, he said sold to good repeat competition.
Steers weighing less than 280kg sold for $250 to $710 and steers in the 280kg to 400kg made $330 to $1035, and heavier steers more than 400kg sold for $650 to $1090.
Heifers less than 280kg made $170 to $550 while heavier heifers made $240 to $835.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $1000 and cows with calves made $750 to $1550.
The feature run of Hereford steers from Michael and Anna Coughlan, Tarabah Livestock Company, Holbrook, included 83 weighing 291kg, sold for $600, and another 29, 266kg, sold for $500.
Buchyrie Pastoral Co, Boorhaman, sold 12 Angus steers, 462kg, with Te Mania blood, for $1080.
A pen of 19 Angus steers, 384kg, from JR and NM Faithfull, Colac Colac, sold for $1035.
Wattledale Pastoral Co, Staghorn Flat, sold 18 Angus steers, 352kg, for $780, and another 20 Angus steers, 330kg, for $755.
A pen of 18 Hereford steers, 406kg, from AH Odewahn Family Trust, Walla Walla, sold for $880.
Selzer Farming, Myrtleford, sold six black baldy steers, 349kg, for $750.
In the heifers Mount Annan, Holbrook, sold seven Angus heifers, 444kg, with Willalooka blood, for $805.
Springpark Ag, Table Top, sold 20 Angus heifers, 348kg, for $600.
A pen of 14 Hereford heifers, 381kg, with Injemira blood, from DA Young, Ensay, sold for $540.
Ried Partnership, Tallangatta Valley, sold 15 black baldy cows with calves for $1550, and another seven black baldy cows with calves for $1500.
Hallsbree Trust, Talmalmo, sold three Shorthorn-cross cows with calves, Hicks Beef composite blood, for $1200. The same vendor sold two composite cows with calves, Hicks Beef composite blood, for $1090.
Buyers were local as well as from Wangaratta, Corryong and Corowa.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions, Albury.
