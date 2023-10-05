Passionate ploughmen and women will compete for top honours at the State Ploughing Championships at Cowra on October 14.
Both conventional and vintage ploughing classes will be contested.
Each ploughman or woman is assigned a plot measuring 20 metres by 100 metres.
They are allowed three hours to complete the ploughing, which is divided into two sections.
Points are deducted if they go over the allocated time.
"The first section is called the opening split, and they get 20 minutes to do that," NSW Ploughing Association president Simon Fazzari said.
"They plough one way, turn around, and return on the same furrow.
"Then we stop for 20 minutes while that is judged, and they do the next section, which is two hours and 40 minutes, and takes four rounds to complete the crown, followed by general ploughing, then the finish."
Competitors are judged on the straightness of the furrows, preparation of a good seed bed, whether grass and material are buried so the dirt is on top with no grass showing, no wheel tracks, and how the plough descends when it cuts through the vegetation.
In the conventional section, the plough must be a competition mouldboard plough, which has adjustments on the skimmers, coulters and the cross shaft, meaning competitors can narrow the furrow to 9.5 inches or widen it to 15 inches.
The vintage ploughs must be manufactured pre-1970, and according to world competition rules, the tractors must be 40 years old.
"It's a bit of history, and it shows off people's skills," Mr Fazzari said.
"It's a bit like horse ploughing; people think back to when they were kids, and some people have seen it, and some haven't; it's intriguing and interesting."
The first seven placed competitors are eligible for the national championship, which will be held at Mandurah, Western Australia, in July 2024.
It will be held at Will and Rebecca Bennett's Raintree Farm, Cowra, from 9.30am to 2pm.
A dinner will follow at Cowra Bowling Club for award presentations at 6pm. Bookings are essential.
Pictures: Scratch Match fun day held 27 May 2023 at Raintree Farm.
