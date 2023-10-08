Australia's longest-running travel and lifestyle television program is on it's way to north western NSW to put the spotlight on this incredible part of the country.
Catriona Rowntree and the Getaway crew will be landing in Moree on Monday, October 9 to film in the North West town along with Walgett and Lightning Ridge.
The trip will mark a return for Rowntree who was an Australia Day ambassador for Lightning Ridge in 2020 and also has family in Walgett.
It also means Ms Rowntree is "making good on a long held promise" she's made to family and friends in the region.
"You say to people 'I promise, one day I will come back with a TV crew' and we had the opportunity at Getaway [to come to the region]," she said.
"We wanted to, of course, showcase our magnificent Australian country towns and these locations were chosen."
Ms Rowntree said her previous experiences in the region have been "nothing short of magical" - it even poured with rain last time she visited her family in Walgett.
While she can't promise to bring rain again, the television presenter said they'll be doing their best to showcase the towns.
"It is a genuine pleasure that I'm able to bring a show that's sold all over the world, whose stories are repeated for years to come," Ms Rowntree said.
Among the activities the Getaway will be taking part in are the Lightning Ridge Opal Mine and Sculpture Tours, a visit to the John Murray Art Gallery and a farm stay at Carinya Station while visiting shops along the way.
Ms Rowntree also wants to celebrate the people and the farmers of the region.
"I find for a lot of people it's head down, bum up - they're so busy doing what they're doing that they have no idea the regard that they're held in," Ms Rowntree said.
It's another way Ms Rowntree - whose husband James is a Victorian wool producer - can fly the flag for farmers.
The Getaway host is a strong advocate for Australian wool and has teamed up to produce capsule collections with Iris and Wool and more recently with Blue Illusion.
"We're all trying to fly our flag for our farmers in our own individual ways - no matter how you contribute, it all adds up," she said.
The best chance to see the Getaway crew will be on Tuesday and Wednesday when they'll be filming around the towns and Ms Rowntree encouraged everyone to say hello.
"Keep an eye out, have a think about what you love about your town and come say hi," she said.
