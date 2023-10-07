Wherrol Flat's annual Scarecrow Competition and Spring Fair is set to become bigger than Ben Hur over coming years.
This year's Scarecrow Competition had a whopping number of entries, with 54 local "crows" and 22 business entries.
"That was an improvement on last year, where we only had nine business crows," one of the organisers, Merrran Welsh said, although she wouldn't call herself such.
"It is a local event and every everybody in our community do put their hand up to help in in small and big ways. So it's not just one group of people. It is truly a community event," she said.
Merran guesses (she doesn't know the official figure as yet) the community raised around $4000 this time around. Money is raised through entry fees for the competition, and community stalls, such as a cake stall, pancake stall and white elephant stall, at the Spring Fair.
The competition is a fundraiser for the Wherrol Flat Hall and the money raised goes toward its upkeep and running costs.
Like all community halls, Wherrol Flat Hall is an essential piece of community infrastructure. It's an emergency hub during emergencies (such as the 2019 Black Summer bushfires, where it was used as a point of donations from around the state), and the venue for dances and community events.
