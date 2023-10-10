At Eden Creek via Kyogle, Terry DeLacy and Sandra Brunet are managing their way through a dieback phase that initially killed all their creeping bluegrass, locked up and ready for winter feeding. This was last February and so they employed techniques learned while running Angus on the northern Tablelands - they burnt the biomass, sprayed out broadleaf weeds and re-sowed to annual rygrass. That got cattle through the cooler months. Now they will plant a short-lived break crop before returning next year to re-establish permanent pasture. This active management is the only way forward, say those with experience in the problem.