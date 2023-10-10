The Land
Active management to control Pasture Dieback

October 11 2023 - 5:00am
Sandra Brunet and Terry DeLacy, Eden Creek via Kyogle planted back to annual ryegrass after dieback.
New information about pasture dieback and the role a humble mealybug plays in this problem suggests that management is the only option if a farmer wants to turn production around.

