Down to Earth with Bob Freebairn: Strengths and weaknesses of tropical grass varieties

By Bob Freebairn
October 9 2023 - 5:00am
Some perennial tropical grass varieties suit high rainfall areas, other low rainfall ones, some light acid soils, some light alkaline soils, some heavy clays, some hot areas, some colder ones, some waterlogged soils, some well drained ones.

