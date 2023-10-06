The Land
Dubbo store sale yarded 77 head following rain

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
October 6 2023 - 7:00pm
Despite the small yarding, local buyers pushed firm prices. File picture.
Despite the small yarding, local buyers pushed firm prices. File picture.

Numbers were down again this month for a total yarding of 77 head during the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday.

