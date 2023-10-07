Cadell Border Leicester stud held it's 77th annual on farm sale on Friday with strong interest from flock ram buyers.
Held on farm at Ariah Park, the sale was a bit of a mixed bag for Cadell's Rob and Barry Harper, with them struggling to find buyers for the stud rams but doing better than expected with the flock rams.
In the stud rams, 11 of the 20 on offer sold (55 per cent clearance) to an average of $1745 and top of $3000 twice.
Cadell 1153-22 and Cadell 77-22 both sold for $3000, going to Adam and Sophie Selmes, Crookwell, and Marra Creek, Carinda, respectively.
Cadell 1153-22, sired by Cadell Supreme 23rd and out of a Cadell stud ewe, was scanned with Lambplan ASBVs of 2.90 weaning weight (wwt), 4.80 post weaning weight (pwt), -0.35mm post weaning fat depth (pfat), and a -0.26mm post weaning eye muscle depth (pEMD).
Mr and Mrs Selmes own 53 hectares and lease another 240ha which they run a fat lamb enterprise on, but they bought Cadell 1153-22 to begin their own stud.
"We bought ewes from Cadell before and got some more today," Mr Selmes said.
"We're happy with the ewes we have bought previously and we bought the ram to begin our own Border Leicester stud.
"With what we bought today we now have 30 breeding stud ewes.
"Hopefully in two years or so it will be up and running."
Mrs Selmes said they were happy to purchase their ram from Cadell.
"Cadell has a long history and has a very good reputation," she said.
"They produce well muscled, stylish sheep and we were happy with the wool type.
"We thought we would take advantage while the prices were low. If we get three rams sired by this ram, he will have paid for himself."
The other top ram, Cadell 77-22, was twin sired by Cadell Top 44th and was out of 365-15 by Cadell Nicholas 14th 930-12.
He was scanned with Lamplan figures of 1.91 maternal weaning weight, which was in the top 10pc for the breed, 4.42wwt, 7.31pwt, -0.42mm pfat, and 0.03mm pEMD.
As well as the stud rams, 20 stud ewes were offered with 17 selling (85pc clearance) to an average of $373 and a top of $450.
The sale finished with 120 flock rams on offer with 107 being sold (89pc clearance) to an average of $1271 per head and a top of $1700.
Volume buyers for the sale included Gadsby Pastoral, Molong, who purchased 25 sheep while C. J. Harper, Taravale, Tara, purchased 22.
Gadsby Pastoral runs 6000 Merino breeders for a first-cross operation on 2833ha and have been buying from Cadell for 15 years.
Edwina Gadsby said they were buying to re-stock rams, as well as looking at expansion, and she said they are pleased with result they get from putting Cadell Border Lericester rams over their Merino ewes.
"We find the first-cross lambs and even the wether lambs have a solid kind of style we really like to produce," she said.
"We've got customers down in Victoria that purchase our first-cross ewes every year and we like to produce what they want."
Mr Gadsby said Cadell's bloodlines was part of the reason they return to the sale each year.
"The depth of the pedigree is second to none," he said.
"I know what the progeny are going to turn out like.
"They mature quickly and that's what suits our buyers. We only breed to whatever the buyer wants."
Rob Harper said he was disappointed in the stud ram result but was generally happy overall.
"The stud side of the sale was a bit tough," he said.
"The ewes sold all right, but just the stud rams struggled.
"A lot of work goes into them. So I was a little bit disappointed we didn't sell more of them. But the flock rams sold well."
He said there were a couple of factors which played their part in the sale result.
"The forecast is not good with the El Nino and then with the first-cross ewes dropping in price hasn't helped.
"People don't want to have their numbers up with an El Nino.
"I think a few studs struggled last year to sell their rams to clearance, so they've probably got rams carried over.
"So they're a little bit reluctant to go in and buy stud rams again this year.
"They're going to need them in the long run, so next year they've probably got to double up.
"It's just hard to go out and buy stud rams when you haven't sold your flock rams. So I can understand that fully."
Mr Harper said he was happy with how the sheep presented for the sale.
"They looked unreal. They were in good condition and looked really good in the pen."
The auction was conducted by Nutrien Wagga and Elders Pastoral Wagga with Peter Cabot and Ryan Bajada handling auctioneer duties.
