The Land
Dual purpose Blyth Merino rams sell to repeat clients keen on type and figures

Updated October 9 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Top selling Blyth Merino ram sold for $2600 to Anthony and Peter Heffernan, Junee, who were looking for plain bodied type with good figures for wool and meat to put to select ewes. Photo supplied.
Blyth Merino stud, Parkley at Adelong, sold to a top of $2600 on Wednesday to average $1330 for 41 sold, or $55,750 gross, from 80 offered.

