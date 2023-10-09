Blyth Merino stud, Parkley at Adelong, sold to a top of $2600 on Wednesday to average $1330 for 41 sold, or $55,750 gross, from 80 offered.
Stud principal Ron Blyth said he was pleased with the result, considering the season - prior to the sale - during which the rain began and left behind 28mm in the gauge.
Rams sold into Victoria and the central west as well as locally.
The top ram sold to repeat clients Anthony and Peter Heffernan, Claris Park Junee. The family will put their new ram over selected ewes in their bid to improve a line of plain bodied sheep with a clear breech.
"We want to move away from mulesing," said Anthony Heffernan.
The ram, tag number 1011 by 180574, presented with 15.9 micron fleece and a Yearling Fibre Diameter figure of -1.59 which puts him in the top 30pc of the breed.
Complementing the wool characteristics and representative of the Blyth line, the ram also recorded a top 30pc figure for Yearling Fat depth of 0.86 and a Yearling Eye Muscle Diametre figure of 1.15 placing him in the top 50th percentile.
"We were happy with the wool and meat figures," said Mr Heffernan.
"His wool was stylish with a long, bold crimp. Structurally he stood very well."
The Edgerton family at Jugiong, repeat clients for the past two decades, paid $2300 for ram 1584 by 191304, with 17.4 micron fleece and YFD of -1.03; YFAT of 1.03 - in the top 20pc of the breed - and a YEMD figure of 1.09.
Ram breeder Adam Mort, Hilltop Merino Stud at Mudgee bought two rams over the phone, paying to a top of $1900 for ram 707 by 191172 with 17.3 micron fleece and -0.92 YFD with top 20pc YFAT at 1.08 and top 50pc YEMD of 1.20.
The ram with the finest fleece, lot one 1441 by 180164 with 14.5 micron and -2.33 YFD - in the top 10pc of the breed - with a comfort factor of 99.7 made $1400 going to repeat client Pete Lindley, Gundagai.
Volume buyer was John Booth, Ganmain, who came away with eight rams.
Mr Blyth said he prided himself on his ability to marry fleece attributes with carcase quality.
The sale was conducted by Elders at Wagga Wagga.
