First-ever Guyra working dog auction brings top of the range bids

By Jamie Brown
October 10 2023 - 5:33pm
The Jeff Ritchie-bred Kelpie Ritchies Spook fetched $6200 during the Top Of The Range working dog sale at Guyra on Saturday.
The inaugural Top of The Range working dog auction at Guyra on Saturday sold all 12 lots to a top of $6200 with an average of just under $4000.

