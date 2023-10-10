The inaugural Top of The Range working dog auction at Guyra on Saturday sold all 12 lots to a top of $6200 with an average of just under $4000.
Two of the dogs passed in during the sale, sold immediately afterwards.
The Jeff Ritchie-bred Kelpie bitch Ritchies Spook by Coomoonoo Andy took the top price, going to Graham and Felicity Reeves, Gum Flat via Inverell.
The recent and sad death of their best Kelpie - a vital cog in their livestock carting operation - had been trained by Guyra breeder Mr Ritchie.
"We know his caliber and trust him," said Mrs Reeves.
The nimble Ritchies Spook will join a pack that includes New Zealand Huntaways for force and bark.
Second-top-priced lot Pip, a Border Collie bitch bred by Ben Lenon, Guyra, went for $6100 to a cattle property downriver from Lawrence on the lower Clarence, along with two other dogs from the sale, making the purchasers the volume buyers.
These were the Archie Lawrence-bred Beth, a black and tan Kelpie bitch, which made $5000; and the $4900 Border Collie bitch Dunbible Creek Bonnie, bred by Daniel McLennan, Guyra, and started by champion trialler Dick Chapman, Murwillumbah.
Also making $5000 was the Dan Vidler bred Kelpie bitch Glen Ayre Rosie II, going to Nerrandera.
The sale was conducted by Elders Armidale with Myles Williams calling up bids from 55 registered bidders, with 38 listening-in on AuctionsPlus.
