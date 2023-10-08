A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a crash over the weekend.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the scene where they found a man in his 60s who had been injured.
It is understood the man was thrown from his bike and landed on the road up to three metres away.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene for minor injuries to his chest and back, the NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
The man was then taken by road ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital where he received further treatment.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.