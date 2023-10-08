The Land
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Gocup Road south of Gundagai

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 9 2023 - 10:11am
Emergency services responded to a motorcycle crash south of Gundagai on Sunday. File picture
Emergency services responded to a motorcycle crash south of Gundagai on Sunday. File picture

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a crash over the weekend.

