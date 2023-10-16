The Land
Far West Young Farmers and Pastoralists' Association of West Darling raise $12,000

By Elka Devney
October 16 2023 - 11:00am
More than 100 people swapped the farm for a night of fun at the annual Cockies Cut Out Ball in Broken Hill, on Saturday October 7.

