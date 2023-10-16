More than 100 people swapped the farm for a night of fun at the annual Cockies Cut Out Ball in Broken Hill, on Saturday October 7.
People from across the Far West region travelled to attend the event.
Following a night of fancy frocks and wicked dance moves, the Far West Young Farmers and Pastoralists' Association of West Darling raised more than $12,000.
The funds will allow the Far West Young Farmers to continue running programs and information days at free or subsidised rates for local producers.
The ball was held at the Old Brewery, Broken Hill. Pictures by Priscilla.
